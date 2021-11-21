It takes an heiress to do excess: inside Paris Hilton's lavish wedding

The socialite wore multiple nuptial gowns at her extended wedding celebrations this week, because just one would never do

US socialite Paris Hilton married her boyfriend of two years, Carter Reum, in what she called “a true fairy tale wedding” this week.



Hilton, 40, who got engaged to businessman Reum, also 40, in February, posted details of the wedding in Los Angeles in a blog, where she said she couldn’t believe she was a wife at last...