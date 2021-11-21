Movie review
'King Richard' shows the force behind tennis’ greatest sisters - their dad
Richard Williams, Serena and Venus' father, planned his daughters’ path to greatness in a 78-page outline he wrote before they were even born
21 November 2021 - 00:03
These days Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena, is a shadow of his former cantankerous and outspoken self. Over the past few years the 79-year-old has suffered a series of strokes that have taken him out of the limelight he once enjoyed as a paternal Svengali who planned his daughters’ path to greatness in a 78-page outline he wrote before they were born.
Legend has it that after watching Romanian tennis player Virginia Ruzici in the 1980s, Williams told his second wife Oracene Price that the couple needed to have two more girls to add to the three they already had, to mould them into black superstars in the white world of professional tennis...
