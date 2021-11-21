Matric Rage takes extreme stance to avoid Covid-19 before party begins
After the super-spreader disaster of last year, this year's event is operating a strict 'no vaccine no entry policy', the first of its kind in SA
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Matric Rage is upon us. Considered a rite of passage, Rage is an annual South African electronic music festival held to coincide with the end of the final matric exam season.
Teenagers from around the country flock to the festival for a week of revelry, exchanging school for dancing shoes and uniforms for swimsuits. If you have attended one, you probably remember room temperature Malibu shots, roaming an Umhlaga high rise at all hours of the night and dreamily watching the sun come up from the beach after your first all-nighter...
