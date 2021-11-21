Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall' is the 'Black Panther' of Westerns

Much has been made of its proudly all-Black cast and its hip-hop-infused, Jay-Z-produced soundtrack offering a much-needed corrective to the genre

When cinema became a reality at the end of the 19th century, its swift emergence dovetailed conveniently in the US with the end of its fabled expansionist era of the Old West.



The west, with its iconic landscapes and rugged, self-sufficient, land-grabbing heroes, was already writing its history in the image of those who had won it: white men with guns. These men had violently exterminated and subjugated what remained of Native American populations, valiantly fought for the emancipation of Southern slaves whom they had no intention of treating as equals and cleared the path for the railways that would connect towns and urban centres and the telegraph poles that would allow for faster communication between them...