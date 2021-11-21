Humour

Obsession is a natural phenomenon. We’ve all been there

Whether it's a Disney movie or beer, we've all had phases of being utterly fixated on something - and we all known people with weird obsessions too

Both the first and second fruits of my loins celebrated their birthdays this week. Yes, they actually share a birthday, albeit 10 years apart. I clearly do all my dirty work in February because the last born also celebrated his birthday about three weeks ago. I must have a high heat tolerance. In any case, after wrestling the 17-year-old like I was John Cena and he The Rock at Wrestlemania, trying to hug him and plant a kiss on his lips, I remarked to my wife, "Time sure does fly".



After all, it truly was just yesterday that he was two years old and obsessed with the 2006 animated movie Happy Feet. No, I’m not taking poetic liberties with the use of the word "obsessed". The boy was wholly consumed. He ate, drank and dreamt the dancing penguins. He watched it three times at Ster-Kinekor...