'The Harder They Fall' tells of Black cowboys whitewashed out of history

The Netflix sensation's characters are all based on real Black lawmen and outlaws from the Old West whose stories have not been heard

For filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, love and ludicrosity are behind his slick, Black-centric Western The Harder They Fall, which he co-wrote with Boaz Yakin. The film starts with the lines: “While the events of this story are fictional … These. People. Existed.” It has held the number one spot on the Netflix top 10 list since its release two weeks ago and is Samuel’s feature directorial debut.



The British singer-songwriter, also known as The Bullitts, said he has always loved the Western genre but was compelled to make a film that better reflected the role of Black people in that era. New York Times critic AO Scott described the film as “a high-style pop Western, with geysers of blood, winks of nasty, knowing humour and an eclectic, joyfully anachronistic soundtrack”...