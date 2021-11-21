There’s no substitute for live music, says 'OG of hip-hop' Stogie T

The gifted, socially conscious lyricist has a distinctive style that's won him fans from Johannesburg to Paris

Tumi Molekwane is one of the relatively young South African hip-hop world’s certified “OGs”. In the early 2000s as frontman for Tumi and the Volume, Molekwane established himself as a gifted, socially conscious lyricist whose distinctive style won him fans from Joburg to Paris and saw him perform with a host of internationally renowned artists.



Since 2016 Molekwane has performed under the moniker Stogie T, a cigar-smoking regular in local clubs and on international stages. Now, as he decides what’s next for Stogie T and his future in hip-hop, he'll perform at this year’s Bassline I am Here concert in Joburg on a bill that includes Zambian born hip-hop sensation Sampa the Great, South African pioneer Thandiswa Mazwai and others. The concert is a live music showcase that it’s hoped will see the return of audiences and performers to a semblance of the interaction between artists and fans that existed before the Covid-19 pandemic...