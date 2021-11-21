WTF Is Going On?

When Biden met Bowles, there was a foul smell in the air. Pardon you, sir

Camilla Parker Bowles has been dining out on the global-warming-level emissions emerging from US President Joe Biden’s nether regions

The general consensus about the recently concluded COP 26 summit is that it might have been just a lot of hot air. Coal is still king. The reliance on fossil fuels is still pretty much universal — especially if you look to the bloviating leaders of the world as shining examples of carbon neutrality.



Did any of them actually resist the urge to fly private jet planes from the G20 summit in Rome to Glasgow? One of those private trips translates into 1.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide per person vs 0.25 tonnes had they chosen to fly commercial — just saying. And all the money coming SA's way to wean us off Eskom (because you know we're all very attached to this particular state utility) may end up financing a whole lot of unscheduled private flights in the name of saving the planet. But the hot air I am on about is of the more prosaic variety...