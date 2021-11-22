Justin Bieber urged ‘not to sing for Khashoggi’s murderers’ ahead of Saudi performance

The woman who was engaged to marry Jamal Khashoggi has asked singer Justin Bieber to cancel his scheduled December 5 performance in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city Jeddah, urging him to not perform for the slain Saudi journalist’s “murderers”.

Hatice Cengiz wrote an open letter to the singer published on Saturday in the Washington Post in which she urged Bieber to cancel the performance to “send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics”.

US President Joe Biden’s administration released a US intelligence report in February implicating Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Khashoggi’s 2018 murder in Istanbul but spared him any direct punishment. The crown prince has denied any involvement.

“Do not sing for the murderers of my beloved Jamal,” Cengiz wrote.

“Please speak out and condemn his killer, Mohammed bin Salman. Your voice will be heard by millions.”

Bieber, who is Canadian, is among a group of artists scheduled to perform when Saudi Arabia hosts the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.