Directing 'Bruised' was 'one of the hardest things I've ever done,' says Halle Berry

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry moved into the director's chair for the first time for new drama Bruised, a film she also stars in as a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter who attempts to revive her career.

Berry said it took her years to get the movie to the screen, and she undertook intense physical training of up to five hours a day to prepare for fight scenes. The film is now playing in a limited number of theatres and will be released on Netflix on Wednesday.

“I knew that I would spend more time, more energy, more hours working on something than I'd ever worked on in my entire career,” she said in an interview. “It proved to be true. It was one of the hardest things I've ever done.”

British actress Sheila Atim, who co-stars as the trainer of Berry's character, said Bruised is about finding yourself.