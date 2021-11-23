‘Wanda the Brave’ teaches young girls to love their hair and find their voice

Young Wanda is a girl on a special mission: she’s exploring ideas of identity and culture formation while learning to embrace her confidence.

In Wanda the Brave, author Sihle-isipho Nontshokweni uses the fictional character of Wanda to encourage young girls to be assertive, even when it may seem scary.

When Wanda visits the hair salon, she knows what she wants and asks for it — but she’s met with resistance from Auntie Ada who wants to straighten her hair using chemicals.