Ghanaian lensman wants Africans to ‘tell own stories’ with photo library

Since the pandemic forced many US bookshops to close or slash prices, Ghanaian New Yorker Paul Ninson has amassed 30,000 African photo books for a library he hopes will inspire the next generation of photographers back home.

Ninson estimated he owns the world’s largest collection of books with images taken in Africa or by photographers of African descent. Thanks to a $1m (about R15.8m) crowdfunding windfall, he has already started shipping the trove to West Africa.

“For so long we’ve let other people tell and distribute our stories,” Ninson said in one of his 16 New York storage units crammed with ceiling-high stacks of books.

“That is the space I want to fill, to be able to give the tools and resources to African photographers and to black people to be able to tell our own stories.”

He started the hobby shortly after arriving in New York on a photography scholarship in 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic encouraged the obsession as struggling bookshops offloaded their inventories at reduced rates.

He acquired about 15,000 books that way, working odd jobs and taking out personal loans to cover costs. The collection includes every issue of National Geographic from the last 40 years.