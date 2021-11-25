SPOTLIGHT | 'Encanto'; 'New Material'; and a four-city film festival

In this week’s episode, it's a movie premiere extravaganza with some of the biggest releases of the year, and our cameras were front and centre at the SA premieres of Encanto and New Material.

The new cinema releases this week kick off with Encanto, Disney’s 60th animation feature film, which is also available in 3D. This charming musical comedy tells the story of the Madrigal family, all blessed with magical powers except for Maribel, the heroine. It's a movie about love, family and the unexpected results of breaking the mould.

Don’t miss our coverage – we joined families and children of all ages at the Encanto premiere in SA this week.

The cast of New Material, the much-anticipated sequel to Material, also put on their evening shoes this week for the premiere of the movie ahead of its cinematic release this Friday – and Spotlight was there. Comedians Riaad Moosa, Vincent Ibrahim, Joey Rasdien and Schalk Bezuidenhout commented on the film alongside the beautiful Carishma Basday, Zakeeya Patel and Denise Newman.

You can look forward to homegrown comedy with a heartfelt story to which many of us can relate.

Also don’t miss the details of the Reel Art Film Festival, featuring seven films in six days across four cities, between November 26 and December 5. The movies include Spencer; Pedro Almodóvar’s drama Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas); and the much-talked-about Ridley Scott film House of Gucci featuring the force that is Lady Gaga. Showtimes and movie details at www.sterkinekor.com.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!