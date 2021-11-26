‘It’s the loneliest feeling in the world’: Jessie J shares ‘overwhelming’ sadness about miscarriage

UK singer Jessie J has shared her heartbreak and “overwhelming” sadness following her miscarriage after trying to have a baby on her own.

The Bang Bang hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to share the painful news with her 10.5-million followers.

She posted a picture of herself holding a positive pregnancy test alongside a lengthy message detailing the heart-wrenching experience which unfolded a day earlier.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend, saying ‘seriously though. how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant?’

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down after going for my third scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat. This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.