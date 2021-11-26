‘It’s the loneliest feeling in the world’: Jessie J shares ‘overwhelming’ sadness about miscarriage
UK singer Jessie J has shared her heartbreak and “overwhelming” sadness following her miscarriage after trying to have a baby on her own.
The Bang Bang hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to share the painful news with her 10.5-million followers.
She posted a picture of herself holding a positive pregnancy test alongside a lengthy message detailing the heart-wrenching experience which unfolded a day earlier.
“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend, saying ‘seriously though. how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant?’
“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down after going for my third scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat. This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.
“What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me. I have done two shows in two years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking ‘she should just cancel it’. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy. That hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.
“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am.
“So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy, this feels safer. I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be OK.
“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.”
According to reports, the 33-year-old singer later thanked fans for the support and “outpouring of love” she has received.
Jessie J, real name Jessica Ellen Cornish, is the latest celebrity to open up about their miscarriage. Former model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, have opened up on their sadness and pain after losing their unborn babies.
Teigen has been very vocal about her loss of baby Jack, whom she miscarried last year, and has shared her grieving process with fans over the course of the year.
Meghan meanwhile, penned a moving essay in the New York Times a year ago detailing the heartbreaking loss of her second baby while she held her first born Archie.
