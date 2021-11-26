Budgeting has big benefits — and it doesn’t have to be complicated

Not knowing if your money will take you to the end of each month is stressful. While everyone’s circumstances are different, there is no doubt about the relief a financial safety net brings. Budgeting will not only help you stay afloat, but also ensure you have something set aside for when you need it most.

If you’re new to spending money according to a budget, it might seem like too much effort at first. You may even feel that it could be too restrictive. The reality is that you have far more to gain from working with a budget than without one. Being in control of your monthly finances, especially during tough times like these, can be an incredibly rewarding feeling.

Here are some of the benefits you could experience by following a budget:

Budgeting prevents you from overspending. It puts you in control of your money so that you have something to show for the money you spend. It helps you see how you can realistically reach a financial goal, no matter how small it is. Working out a budget means you know exactly how much you allocate to all your different needs. It gives you some certainty in managing your money to get you through the month. It can help you see where you can be flexible with how you spend your money. If you decide to spend more on one need and less on another as the month goes by, that’s fine, as long as you don’t cut down on saving. It helps you save. As you get used to working with a budget, you may start to see the amount you are able to save every month increase.

Budgeting doesn’t have to be complicated and time-consuming — especially for Discovery Bank clients.

A new tool on the Discovery Bank app called the Vitality Money Financial Analyser gives clients personalised insights into their monthly income, savings and spending.