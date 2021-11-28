Bite-sized Reviews

'Bruised', 'I Hate Suzie': Five things to stream now

Dramas about fighting, falling in love, getting your life back on track, rising and falling from power, and being a strong woman are on the small screen this week

BRUISED



Halle Berry directed and stars in this passion project drama about a disgraced former Mixed Martial Arts star who finds herself on the path to sporting and personal redemption when she’s offered a chance to regain her former glory and perhaps mend her broken relationship with her son...