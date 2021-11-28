On My Radar

Five minutes with Zimbabwean singer-songwriter Frya

Five of the songs from her new album, 'Balance', feature on the soundtrack of the second season of the local Netflix series 'Blood & Water'

Zimbabwe-born, Johannesburg-based singer-songwriter Frya has dominated the soundtrack of season 2 of the local Netflix hit series Blood & Water, which released on the streaming platform in September.



Five of her songs feature in the series, four of which come from her debut album Balance, which she released in October...