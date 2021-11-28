‘Foundation’ star Lou Llobell on why SA's still home, what sets Apple TV+ apart

The actress grew up in Pietermaritzburg before moving to the UK to study drama and landing a role in the hot, new sci-fi series

One of the first things you might notice when you start watching Foundation, a new show from Apple TV+, is a slight SA twang in the lead character’s accent.



The 26-year old Lou Llobell, born to a Zimbabwean mother and a Spanish father, was eight years old when her family moved to Pietermaritzburg in SA...