'I am alive': Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo lives another day

Aspasia Karras with Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo

I am sitting in a glorious, buzzy courtyard at the Bird Café in Birdhaven. It feels like a blessing. A blissful, hopeful moment in a year that has been impossibly difficult.



The sunshine and the sounds of people revelling in the joys of the summer afternoon, the clinking of glasses and the popping of champagne bottles reinforcing just how much we all need a well-deserved break...