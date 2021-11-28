Hot Lunch
'I am alive': Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo lives another day
Aspasia Karras with Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo
28 November 2021 - 00:00
I am sitting in a glorious, buzzy courtyard at the Bird Café in Birdhaven. It feels like a blessing. A blissful, hopeful moment in a year that has been impossibly difficult.
The sunshine and the sounds of people revelling in the joys of the summer afternoon, the clinking of glasses and the popping of champagne bottles reinforcing just how much we all need a well-deserved break...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.