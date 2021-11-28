'It’s the right time for something a bit naughty': Nicola Walker on 'Anikka' role

The radio crime drama has been turned into a TV show, about a Norwegian detective who turns to sleuthing on the Scottish coast

Nicola Walker, who starred in the BBC Radio 4 drama Annika now takes the role to the screen for the BBC drama series of the same name. Walker plays DI Annika Strandhed, who returns to Glasgow from Norway to head up the Marine Homicide Unit. There she’s tasked with solving different crimes and murders on the Scottish coast in each of the series’ episodes.



What attracted you to the role of Annika in the original radio drama?..