Joburg art restorer brings treasures back to their former glory

Art restorer and conservator Ernest Bellingan brings artworks back to life with a combination of science, skill and passion

Artworks are living things — they expand and contract as temperatures rise and fall, they age as light and humidity take their toll and they decay as insects find their way between frame and board to consume paper. They’re vulnerable in the face of fire, fragile to movement of mount and nail, and can offer no defence against malicious assault.



Corporeal though they may be, artworks don’t share the living body’s defences or healing ability — a torn artwork can’t reknit its rent fibres...