'Last Night in Soho' horror revival is more like a dose of 'so what?'

This dismal slasher throwback will have you laughing when it's supposed to be serious and yawning when it's supposed to be mind-blowing

In popular mythology, London was the heart of the swinging '60s, when youngsters threw off the dreary chains of the previous generation's working-class drudgery and arrived in the metropolis to break cultural, sexual and philosophical boundaries under the spell of The Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd, dressed in the freedom celebrating designs of Mary Quant.



But behind the heady new frontier lay a darker, grimier, less palatable reality where young women were pimped out by cockney gangsters to leering Establishment men looking for a good time under the glare of Soho’s flashing neon “sex, sex, girls, girls” lights...