New SA awards make it okay to judge a book by its cover

The Good Book Appreciation Society, a club on Facebook with 17,000 members, will name its first ever Book Cover Design Award winners in December

In September 2021, The Good Book Appreciation Society, a book club on Facebook with almost 17,000 members, launched the first ever Book Cover Design Awards in SA.



The awards were created as a platform to shine a spotlight on book cover design. “We have such talented book cover designers in SA, and so rarely celebrate them,” says GBAS founder Paige Nick...