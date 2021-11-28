New SA awards make it okay to judge a book by its cover
The Good Book Appreciation Society, a club on Facebook with 17,000 members, will name its first ever Book Cover Design Award winners in December
28 November 2021 - 00:00
In September 2021, The Good Book Appreciation Society, a book club on Facebook with almost 17,000 members, launched the first ever Book Cover Design Awards in SA.
The awards were created as a platform to shine a spotlight on book cover design. “We have such talented book cover designers in SA, and so rarely celebrate them,” says GBAS founder Paige Nick...
