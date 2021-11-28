Opinion

Pop the pimples of political correctness before they boil over

PC behaviour degenerates easily into insincerity, offensive platitudes and the avoidance of truth, setting the stage for disastrous explosions

I have found, more often than not, that politeness and dishonesty are close cousins. I have found that we talk about each other more, to each other less. I have found that carefully choosing your words, to avoid saying F**k! for instance, doesn’t liberate people or expose the truth, it contains them, and hides it. Political correctness doesn’t work and it will destroy society, not save it.



Only comedians get away with saying what they want these days. It is they who make us laugh, who poke fun at our shortcomings and differences, who make the splattered tragedies and travesties of our mixed-up world bearable. They show us how ridiculous, how funny we can be when we gather together to squash into the middle of the bell curve, where it’s safe, where everybody is going. We’ll fail together there, in our lowest common denominator, our refuge, in the absence of independent thought and outspoken minds — the perpetual purgatory of the protected ordinary...