Humour

There's a Zulu law that predates Murphy's by at least two centuries

Coined around 1750, it states that if you drop a juicy grilled rib, there is a 99.99% probability that it will land on a fresh, steaming pile of cow dung

Every time I hear someone invoke Murphy’s Law, I look around for the nearest pot plant to puke in. There's nothing original about that law, popularised in US Air Force aviation circles in the 1950s. I bet you it’s a rip-off of a Native American law stating that the urge to sneeze while stealthily stalking a deer increases directly proportionally to your proximity to the deer, measured in inches.



The reason I know this is because we have a similar theory in Zulu folklore that predates Murphy’s Law by at least two centuries. The best translation for it is the Juicy Rib to Dung Proximity Correlation Rule. It was coined by a meat-lover called Mshophi kaSkhwakhwalala, circa 1750...