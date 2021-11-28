Why serial thrillers grab us by the throat every time, and the danger in it

The true-crime genre feeds a voracious appetite for it — but there might be a downside

It seems weird that human beings have such a voracious appetite for true crime (and there’s no denying that we do.) In recent years, the genre’s really come into its own; but I’m not certain that we’ve fully examined what kind of impact our avid consumption of true crime stories might have on our psyches, or on society as a whole.



When popular YouTube personality Gaby Petito went missing earlier this year, the world watched as, firstly, the remains of her body were discovered, and then as a manhunt was launched to find her fugitive fiancé Brian Laundrie (recently ruled a suicide by authorities)...