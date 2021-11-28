Why serial thrillers grab us by the throat every time, and the danger in it
The true-crime genre feeds a voracious appetite for it — but there might be a downside
28 November 2021 - 00:00
It seems weird that human beings have such a voracious appetite for true crime (and there’s no denying that we do.) In recent years, the genre’s really come into its own; but I’m not certain that we’ve fully examined what kind of impact our avid consumption of true crime stories might have on our psyches, or on society as a whole.
When popular YouTube personality Gaby Petito went missing earlier this year, the world watched as, firstly, the remains of her body were discovered, and then as a manhunt was launched to find her fugitive fiancé Brian Laundrie (recently ruled a suicide by authorities)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.