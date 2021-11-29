Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Bonitas goes all out to provide more value for less

Medical fund uses R600m of reserves to give members an easier year ahead

29 November 2021 - 16:30
Bonitas has used R600m to offer its members better rates and new benefits.
Bonitas Medical Fund is always looking for ways to increase value for its members, “be it through competitive plan design, introducing new benefits, to innovation in how we communicate and engage with them”, says principal officer Lee Callakoppen.

Bonitas has taken steps to achieve just this in the year ahead. It has used around R600m of its reserves to keep member contributions lower, introduced a “Benefit Booster” to stretch day-to-day benefits and revised its international travel benefits. It has also ensured a renewed focus on preventive care, virtual consultations, home-based care and a range of plans that enable more South Africans to have access to affordable, quality health care.

He says a positive offshoot of the pandemic has been an increased appreciation of the importance of medical aid cover, with Bonitas not only retaining members but seeing a growth in membership. 

 

Read the article below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

