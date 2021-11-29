Miss SA Lalela Mswane jets off to Israel: ‘I am deeply thankful to all the amazing people who supported me’

Miss SA Lalela Mswane has thanked the “amazing people” who stuck by her side as she prepares to represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.

The beauty queen took to social media at the weekend to confirm she was participating in the pageant, despite calls for her to withdraw.

The 24-year-old said attending Miss Universe was “not only an honour but also a huge responsibility”.

“I am determined to serve our country proudly in the best way I can.

“I stand today as an empowered woman because of so many before me who fought for our voices to be heard. I feel my duty is to do the same for the women of the past, the women of today and the women to come.

“There is no greater time to shed light on issues affecting women, to choose courage over comfort and to be steadfast in my beliefs regarding the advancement of women and our rights.”

Mswane said she viewed her participation in the pageant as a “unique opportunity” to hopefully contribute to a process of dialogue and peace.

“I am deeply thankful to all the amazing people who have supported and uplifted me and brought me joy and comfort during the lead up to this moment. I wish to compete with the support of South Africans and do my country proud,” she said.