Will you vote for Lalela Mswane at the controversial Miss Universe pageant? Mzansi weighs in

The Miss SA organisation seemingly got little enthusiasm and support from the public after it asked people to vote for Lalela Mswane at the Miss Universe pageant.

“There are only two weeks left until the 70th Miss Universe competition! Download the Miss Universe app and vote for Lalela Mswane to make it into the semifinals!” said the organisation.

It didn't take long for reactions to pour in, with many saying they do not recognise her as their Miss SA.

“I have the activist urge to download the app to vote for other countries so Lalela doesn’t make it, but being conflicted because that would mean supporting the Miss Universe organisation and the other countries who chose to participate in an apartheid state,” one user tweeted.

The pageant has been in the spotlight around the world for the decision to hold it in Israel amid an ongoing conflict between that country and Palestine.