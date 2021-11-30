Lifestyle

Will you vote for Lalela Mswane at the controversial Miss Universe pageant? Mzansi weighs in

30 November 2021 - 09:00
Lalela Mswane will participate in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, despite calls for her to pull out. File photo.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

The Miss SA organisation seemingly got little enthusiasm and support from the public after it asked people to vote for Lalela Mswane at the Miss Universe pageant.

There are only two weeks left until the 70th Miss Universe competition! Download the Miss Universe app and vote for Lalela Mswane to make it into the semifinals!” said the organisation. 

It didn't take long for reactions to pour in, with many saying they do not recognise her as their Miss SA.

“I have the activist urge to download the app to vote for other countries so Lalela doesn’t make it, but being conflicted because that would mean supporting the Miss Universe organisation and the other countries who chose to participate in an apartheid state,” one user tweeted.

The pageant has been in the spotlight around the world for the decision to hold it in Israel amid an ongoing conflict between that country and Palestine.

Call for boycott of Miss Universe pageant is misguided and dangerous

Miss SA should be allowed to deliver a message of hope and unity in Israel, writes Mfanafuthi Sithebe.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Mswane jetted off to Israel at the weekend to participate in the pageant.

In a statement before her departure, she said her representation as Miss SA was not only an honour but a “huge responsibility”.

There is no greater time to shed light on issues affecting women, to choose courage over comfort and to be steadfast in my beliefs regarding the advancement of women and our rights.

“I view my participation in the pageant as a unique opportunity to not only do just that but to also be part of, and hopefully contribute to, a process of dialogue and peace,” she said. 

Last week transport minister Fikile Mbalula pleaded with Mswane to take a stand and not attend the pageant. 

He said Mswane would lose nothing by doing so but would gain a great deal.

“History will be on your side [and] you will be remembered forever and ever. Use your power. Don’t go to Israel. We are supporting you as our golden girl,” said the minister

The Miss SA Organisation said it was not pulling out of the pageant, telling TshisaLIVE it was “not getting involved in a political war of words and looks forward to watching Miss SA make the country proud on an international stage”.

Here is a glimpse into some of the reactions to the call to vote for Miss SA: 

