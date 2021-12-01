IN PICS | ‘Diamond’ Rihanna declared a national hero as Barbados ditches queen

Barbados declared hit singer Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in her hometown Bridgetown.

Prime minister Mia Mottley announced to cheers that the 33-year-old would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados. Rihanna was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 chart-topping single Diamonds.