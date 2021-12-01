Lifestyle

Santa is ditching Rudolph and the gang, and is riding a bike this year

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 December 2021 - 11:08
Pick n Pay asap! drivers will be dressed in Santa Claus outfits during the festive season.
Pick n Pay asap! drivers will be dressed in Santa Claus outfits during the festive season.
Image: Supplied

Just when we thought 2021 couldn’t get more crazy, we saw Santa Claus on a motorbike.

As part of its festive season campaign, Pick n Pay has dressed its asap! delivery drivers in Father Christmas outfits while on the road.

Hundreds of drivers have been kitted out and will be racing to drop off orders and rev up some festive cheer.

Andrew Mills, group executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, said he hopes the touch will leave a smile on people’s faces.

“We hope our Santa asap! drivers will make many people smile, whether they order a shop for delivery to their front door and are surprised by Santa, or if they see one of our drivers buzzing along the roads or at a traffic light on their way to their next delivery.”

He said children will get a glimpse of Santa this year as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc with old Christmas traditions. 

“During these times of social distancing, many children haven’t had the opportunity to visit Santa in shopping malls as they used to. Now they can meet Santa at the click of a button on our app.”

The drivers will wear the outfits until December 24.

“Santa was already wearing our brand colours (red and white), so we asked him to do extra deliveries for us this year,” joked Mills.

MORE

‘We just want to be together for Christmas’: Family devastated by SA travel ban

South Africans living in the Netherlands hope that the UK's decision to place SA on its travel red list after the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant ...
News
4 days ago

Another Covid Christmas on the cards as new variant explodes in SA

It may be more transmissible than Delta and it’s spreading fastest among under-25s, so now’s the time to get vaccinated
News
5 days ago

Your Christmas feast sorted with a cooking class

With a Christmas cooking class from Susan Greig you can have the menu, recipes and confidence to take on a crowd this festive season
Lifestyle
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'I am alive': Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo lives another day Lifestyle
  3. Could you have prediabetes and not know it? Health & Sex
  4. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  5. 'Miss Universe boycott is unconstitutional,' says civil organisation as it ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...