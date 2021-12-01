Santa is ditching Rudolph and the gang, and is riding a bike this year

Just when we thought 2021 couldn’t get more crazy, we saw Santa Claus on a motorbike.

As part of its festive season campaign, Pick n Pay has dressed its asap! delivery drivers in Father Christmas outfits while on the road.

Hundreds of drivers have been kitted out and will be racing to drop off orders and rev up some festive cheer.

Andrew Mills, group executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, said he hopes the touch will leave a smile on people’s faces.

“We hope our Santa asap! drivers will make many people smile, whether they order a shop for delivery to their front door and are surprised by Santa, or if they see one of our drivers buzzing along the roads or at a traffic light on their way to their next delivery.”

He said children will get a glimpse of Santa this year as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc with old Christmas traditions.

“During these times of social distancing, many children haven’t had the opportunity to visit Santa in shopping malls as they used to. Now they can meet Santa at the click of a button on our app.”

The drivers will wear the outfits until December 24.

“Santa was already wearing our brand colours (red and white), so we asked him to do extra deliveries for us this year,” joked Mills.