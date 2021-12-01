'Miss Universe boycott is unconstitutional,' says civil organisation as it heads to court

A non-governmental organisation for human rights has approached the Pretoria high court to have the decision by government to withdraw its support from Miss SA participating in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel as “unconstitutional”.

Citizens for Integrity cited a violation of several human rights and laws in its case against the government, the minister of justice and correctional services and the minister of sports, arts and culture.

Numerous protests and attempts to have Miss SA Lalela Mswane withdraw from the Miss Universe pageant have been unsuccessful.

“Miss SA pageant is a franchisee of the Miss Universe pageant and selects its winner via local and national competitions. The winner of the national pageant has the right to compete in the Miss Universe competition.