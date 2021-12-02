FREE TO READ | Loyalty & Rewards magazine

Loyalty programmes have perhaps never been more relevant or supported as they have since the pandemic hit. And loyalty and rewards programme owners are also doing their bit to give back more. In this issue of Loyalty & Rewards we investigate how loyalty programmes are helping society. From there, we take a look at how banks can differentiate their programmes and encourage clients to use them, and the role social media plays in building customer engagement.

We unpack the insights of 2021’s The SA Loyalty Landscape White Paper, and examine how travel and hospitality loyalty programmes are preparing for a vaccinated world eager to travel.

Data — the most important tool in any scheme — comes under the spotlight, as do the partnerships that help offer clients real value, and we look at the growth of B2B loyalty schemes and what lessons they can take from their B2C counterparts.

Anthony Sharpe

