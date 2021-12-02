Sandra Bullock on why she sometimes wishes her skin matched her children's

US actress and producer Sandra Bullock has revealed that she “sometimes” wishes her skin tone matched that of her adopted children to make it easier for people to approach them.

The Blind Side star made this candid revelation in this week's Red Table Talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

In a teaser clip shared ahead of Wednesday's episode, the mother of two opened up on her motherhood journey and the ups and downs of raising adopted children.

Bullock, 57, adopted son Louis back in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015. Both children are black.