Sandra Bullock on why she sometimes wishes her skin matched her children's
US actress and producer Sandra Bullock has revealed that she “sometimes” wishes her skin tone matched that of her adopted children to make it easier for people to approach them.
The Blind Side star made this candid revelation in this week's Red Table Talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.
In a teaser clip shared ahead of Wednesday's episode, the mother of two opened up on her motherhood journey and the ups and downs of raising adopted children.
Bullock, 57, adopted son Louis back in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015. Both children are black.
Oscar Winner Sandra Bullock gets real about parenting two Black children. Tune into Red Table Talk this week to hear more about Sandra’s motherhood journey.Posted by Red Table Talk on Tuesday, November 30, 2021
“Because then it would be easier on how people approach us,” said Bullock. “Maybe one day that will go away, maybe one day we'll be able to see with different eyes,” she said, to the agreement of the hosts.
In another clip, the Academy-Award winning actress opened up on her decision to forgo marriage in favour of a partnership, hailing it as the “best thing ever”.
“I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner [or] a devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be present in the hardest of times, I don't need to be told to weather the storm with a good man.”