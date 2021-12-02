SPOTLIGHT | Go Gaga for 'House of Gucci'; 'Matrix Resurrections' teasers

Spotlight features guest presenter Ziphorah Masethe this week, talking drama, deceit and vengeance as House of Gucci arrives in cinemas from December 3. The much-talked- about film features a magnetic performance from Lady Gaga as socialite Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the famous fashion house family, and is based on Sara Gay Forden’s non-fiction book about the subsequent murder which shook Italy.

This biographical crime drama is helmed by renowned director Ridley Scott (American Gangster, Gladiator, Blade Runner), and he has a quality cast portraying the colourful roles in the film. Al Pacino, Sala Hayek, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto star alongside Gaga in her near-perfect portrayal as a goddess of glamour, ambition and passion. The familial spiral into decadence and betrayal also features some surprising comic relief, providing the full spectrum of entertainment.

Don’t miss the footage of House of Gucci’s SA premiere, featuring glamorous local celebrities, as well as Spotlight’s lucky premiere ticket winner.

This week’s episode also takes a look at the latest teasers for the countdown to the fourth Matrix film, Matrix Resurrections, which is set for release on all premium platforms, including IMAX, on December 22.

And looking ahead to next week’s episode, we feature a taste of Steven Spielberg’s retelling of the classic musical tale of rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City, West Side Story, coming to cinemas from December 10.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!