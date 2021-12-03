How to prepare your pets for the holidays

Lockdown levels permitting, many people are hoping to enjoy a Christmas holiday this year after the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered travel plans and beach bans resulted in masses of booking cancellations last year.

Along with your holiday preparations, it’s time to start thinking about how your pets will spend the holidays. Will they be staying home, will you be booking them into a kennel or will they be travelling with you?

To assist pet owners in getting ready for the holidays, Dr Tarryn Dent, business unit lead for Companion Animals at Zoetis SA, a global animal health company, offers pet owners a few tips to ensure their furry family members enjoy the break as much as they do.

1. ENSURE YOUR PETS’ VACCINATIONS ARE UP TO DATE

Whether your pets are travelling with you, checking into a kennel or staying home, it is important to speak to your vet to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.

“Vaccinations are one of the most important preventive measures you can take for the health of your dog or cat,” says Dent. “They help protect your pet from viral and bacterial diseases and if they are going to be exposed to new animals and new places, you want to make sure they have all the protection they can get.”

If you plan on checking your pet into a kennel, it helps to treat your pets against pests such as ticks and fleas as well.

2. PLAN FOR THE JOURNEY

If you’re planning on taking your pet with you on holiday, the first step is to consult your vet who is in the best position to raise any health concerns. They may even recommend leaving your pet at home with a pet sitter or booking them into a kennel if they feel your pet is not up to making the trip.

The next step in planning your journey is to make sure they are safe and comfortable while making the trip.