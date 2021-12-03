Moët & Chandon Golden Tree serves as a glamorous reminder of the power of collective celebration
Launch was an evening to celebrate the City of Gold
It was all golden as Moët & Chandon brought an effervescent festival to the City of Gold when the famous French champagne brand revealed its annual Christmas tree.
Usually erected at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, this year it was decided the City of Gold would be a fitting location for the highly anticipated reveal of the tree designed differently each year using Moët & Chandon bottles.
With the tree, Moët & Chandon is launching what everyone hopes will be an effervescent holiday season, despite the difficulties the world has gone through in the past few months.
This year the champagne brand is sharing the joy of togetherness with bespoke events, from musical performances to festive experiences in more than 20 cities across the world, including Sydney, London, Madrid and Paris.
The launch of the tree last Thursday was an evening as memorable as it was celebratory, as Moët & Chandon brought its unique savoir-fête to open SA’s festive season in style at a celebration held at Tang Restaurant and attended by celebrities and dignitaries.
Festivities began with a musical performance by Sama-winning artist Simmy, who entertained guests with her hit song Sonini. The guest list included iconic South Africans Zozibini Tunzi, global humanitarian and Miss Universe 2019, SA cricket captain Temba Bavuma, Trevor Stuurman, Thembi Seete, Thembisa Mdoda, Mampho Brescia and Tino Chinyani. Black Coffee’s brilliant surprise performance ended the evening with an atmosphere few will forget and the sense of togetherness was palpable.
“Since 1743, countless celebratory moments form part of the extraordinary history of Moët & Chandon that have crystallised the house as a global ‘Icon of Celebration’. We are proud to continue that legacy this year, as much for the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree itself as for the wonderful opportunity to ‘toast to togetherness’ again after so long,” said David White, Moët Hennessy GM Southern Africa.
The Golden Tree, poised to offer perfect golden reflections of the Sandton skyline, is a sight to behold. Golden baubles adorn the tree’s gleaming metal exterior, and (for the first time) the interior opens to offer guests a truly immersive experience. Expect a show-stopping chandelier crafted from 1,400 Moët & Chandon bottles and hanging delicately over a custom-designed champagne cork floor.
Celebration is inherent in the culture of this champagne brand so it comes as little surprise the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree is set to become an iconic festive symbol. Most importantly, the evening served as a glamorous reminder of the power of collective celebration.
Guests are invited to experience the Golden Tree until January 3 2022.
A personalised gifting service will be available via the Moët & Chandon pop-up store, located on the square, accessible from November 25 until December 23 from 12pm until 6pm. The store will offer consumers the ability to personalise their purchase.
Restaurants on Nelson Mandela Square will provide festive Moët & Chandon Golden Tree champagne offers from launch night until December 27.
• The Moët & Chandon Golden Tree is located in Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton
