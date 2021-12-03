Moët & Chandon Golden Tree serves as a glamorous reminder of the power of collective celebration

It was all golden as Moët & Chandon brought an effervescent festival to the City of Gold when the famous French champagne brand revealed its annual Christmas tree.

Usually erected at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, this year it was decided the City of Gold would be a fitting location for the highly anticipated reveal of the tree designed differently each year using Moët & Chandon bottles.

With the tree, Moët & Chandon is launching what everyone hopes will be an effervescent holiday season, despite the difficulties the world has gone through in the past few months.