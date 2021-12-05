Movie Review

A cheap and gaudy knock-off: 'House of Gucci' is Ridley Scott at his worst

This tale of money and murder could have been deliciously told, but strip away the big-name hype and all you've got is a disappointing, all-over-the-place mess

For almost 15 years director Ridley Scott had been searching for a screenplay adaptation of the bestselling 2001 true crime book by Sarah Gay Forde, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed, that would meet with his approval.



The workhorse director finally settled on a screenplay by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna and then signed up a heavy-hitting power cast including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek. The film was shot under Covid restrictions last year before unleashing a steroid-driven publicity campaign worthy of the House of Gucci itself. Strip away the hype and what you’re left with is a disappointing, all-over-the-place mess...