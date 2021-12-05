Movie Review
A cheap and gaudy knock-off: 'House of Gucci' is Ridley Scott at his worst
This tale of money and murder could have been deliciously told, but strip away the big-name hype and all you've got is a disappointing, all-over-the-place mess
05 December 2021 - 00:00
For almost 15 years director Ridley Scott had been searching for a screenplay adaptation of the bestselling 2001 true crime book by Sarah Gay Forde, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed, that would meet with his approval.
The workhorse director finally settled on a screenplay by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna and then signed up a heavy-hitting power cast including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek. The film was shot under Covid restrictions last year before unleashing a steroid-driven publicity campaign worthy of the House of Gucci itself. Strip away the hype and what you’re left with is a disappointing, all-over-the-place mess...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.