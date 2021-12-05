Jub Jub, accused of rape after offensive interview, now faces more rape claims
Rapper Jub Jub widely condemned for boasting of his wild parties and sexual conquests
05 December 2021 - 00:04
“You know why you brought me here, I’m not going to filter s∗∗t and I don’t care who’s going to be upset.”
With such boasting, the rapper, TV presenter and child killer known as Jub Jub unleashed an odious barrage of slurs against two women with whom he had once been involved...
