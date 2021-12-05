Hot Lunch
LISTEN | The world is Mampho Brescia's kasi
Mampho Brescia is a citizen of the globe, as much at ease in Japan as in any township
05 December 2021 - 00:00
Mampho Brescia is glamorous. There, I said it. Even in a pair of shorts whilst tucking into some edamame beans, she exudes a worldly glow that speaks to her global outlook.
The fact that she can break into Japanese and Italian with breezy insouciance adds to the general effect. She has a kind of Old Hollywood presence, as if she is glimmering on a silver screen. She’s also damn fine company. I meet her for lunch in Hyde Park at So Yum for dim sum and a tutorial in how to be a global citizen while staying true to your roots. ..
