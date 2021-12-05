A-Listers

The going is wet, but it can't rain on Miss Soweto's parade

Pageant goes ahead but the Summer Cup is delayed for a few days

It promised to be a scintillating event — the fabulous and the moneyed converging on historic Turffontein racecourse for Gauteng’s biggest horse race.



But even though the organisers of this year’s Summer Cup pulled out all the stops — landing a R2m purse for the main race thanks to sponsor World Sports Betting and only allowing fully vaccinated patrons onto the track — they didn’t bet on Mother Nature raining on their parade...