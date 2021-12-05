WTF is Going On?

The Twitter king flies off his feathered throne

Jack Dorsey, who created that place of hate speech, mom shout-outs and witty people taking pot shots at each other, is leaving the nest

I don’t know how I feel about Jack Dorsey. He has a nose ring and that scraggly beard that looks like it might be a repository for his breakfast. But Jack doesn’t eat breakfast. Or lunch. He has one meal a day and sometimes just one meal on the weekend and he needs to get to it really quickly when he breaks his fast.



What he does do every morning when he wakes up at 5am (not because he read the book about the 5am club — he is Jack Dorsey — Robin Sharma, who wrote the book, was writing about him) is dip his tender, bed-warm, snuggly body straight into an ice bath. Because he can. “It just unlocks this thing in my mind and I feel like if I can will myself to do that thing that seems so small but hurts so much, I can do nearly anything,” says Jack...