When 'compliments' turn ugly: how an artist is calling out catcallers
Artist Lebogang Mabusela has created a series of works that address the uncomfortable practice of 'flattering' verbal abuse
05 December 2021 - 00:01
The pestering of women by making crude comments reeking of sexual innuendo, otherwise known as catcalling, is a sad reality for females worldwide.
“Desire is a real thing, to want attention is a real thing. To want a man to compliment you is a thing, you know ... [but] there’s a thin line between that and catcalling,” says artist and social commentator Lebogang Mabusela...
