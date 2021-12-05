Lifestyle

When 'compliments' turn ugly: how an artist is calling out catcallers

Artist Lebogang Mabusela has created a series of works that address the uncomfortable practice of 'flattering' verbal abuse

05 December 2021 - 00:01 By Bonginkosi Ntiwane

The pestering of women by making crude comments reeking of sexual innuendo, otherwise known as catcalling, is a sad reality for females worldwide.

“Desire is a real thing, to want attention is a real thing. To want a man to compliment you is a thing, you know ... [but] there’s a thin line between that and catcalling,” says artist and social commentator Lebogang Mabusela...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Opulence, glamour are the order of the day at trendy new eatery Zioux Food
  2. Sandra Bullock on why she sometimes wishes her skin matched her children's Lifestyle
  3. SA cruises cancelled: NCL calls off Cape Town season due to travel bans Travel
  4. SA-born actor Antony Sher dies of cancer at 72 Lifestyle
  5. 'Miss Universe boycott is unconstitutional,' says civil organisation as it ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell