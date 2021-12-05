When 'compliments' turn ugly: how an artist is calling out catcallers

Artist Lebogang Mabusela has created a series of works that address the uncomfortable practice of 'flattering' verbal abuse

The pestering of women by making crude comments reeking of sexual innuendo, otherwise known as catcalling, is a sad reality for females worldwide.



“Desire is a real thing, to want attention is a real thing. To want a man to compliment you is a thing, you know ... [but] there’s a thin line between that and catcalling,” says artist and social commentator Lebogang Mabusela...