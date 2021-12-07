Accuser says she once saw Ghislaine Maxwell as 'everything I wanted to be'

A woman who says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for abuse by late financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager testified on Monday that she initially looked up to the British socialite, calling her “everything that I wanted to be.”

The woman, who is testifying under the pseudonym Kate, is the second of four women cited in a 2021 indictment of Maxwell to take the stand at the former Epstein companion's sex abuse trial in Manhattan federal court. The trial began last week and is set to last into January.

Kate said she was 17 and struggling to make friends after moving to Britain from France when she met Maxwell for tea at her London town house in 1994. Maxwell offered to introduce Kate to her boyfriend, who she said could help with her aspiring music career, Kate said.

“She seemed to be everything that I wanted to be,” said Kate, who is now 44. “I left there feeling exhilarated and like somebody wanted to be my friend.”

Maxwell later invited her to the house to give her boyfriend — Epstein — a massage, even though she was not a massage therapist, she said. Kate said she had the first of many sexual encounters with Epstein that day.