Drake pulls out of Grammy Awards race

Canadian rapper Drake withdrew on Monday from the Grammy Awards, removing his two nominations for music's highest honours, sources close to the musician said.

Drake, 35, got two Grammy nominations last month in the rap field — best rap album for Certified Lover Boy and best rap performance for his song Way 2 Sexy.

The sources said the request to pull out of consideration was made by the rapper and his management but gave no reasons for the move. The Recording Academy website was being updated on Monday to remove Drake's nominations from the Grammy list, the sources said.

Drake, whose Certified Lover Boy was one of the top-selling albums of 2021, has a contentious relationship with the Grammys.