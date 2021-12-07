Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Healthy Times magazine

Society's inability to understand or talk about mental health worsens the plight of those suffering its challenges

07 December 2021 - 14:24
Issues of mental health affect many of us, and should be normalised.
Issues of mental health affect many of us, and should be normalised.
Image: 123RF/Klenova/Sunday Times

In this issue of Healthy Times, we share information and comment about why normalising mental health issues can no longer be ignored, why awareness around blood donation and non-invasive donor testing for bone marrow disease is critical, and how innovations such as telemedicine are helping patients manage diabetes differently.

The overwhelming consideration for our health today, if we are to take any learning away from the Covid-19 epidemic, is that we should not wait to prioritise and educate ourselves around what it means to live a healthy life. ​Swapping out junk food for healthy options can combat the obesity and chronic disease causation battle. And as shedding weight through crash dieting is bad for your heart, we offer some alternative approaches.

We also focus on the seasonal effects on allergies and skincare, with tips from experts on what to keep in mind to mitigate those.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Five homegrown herbs that can help ease your allergic reactions

Edible gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares growing tips and reveals how to make therapeutic infusions and decoctions from your harvest
Lifestyle
2 months ago

TV shows expose the cracks — and quacks — in the wellness racket

Pop culture is shedding much-needed light on mental health and the problems of the wellness industry
Lifestyle
1 month ago

We anticipate a tsunami in public healthcare: Covid creates dialysis crisis

Doctors say transplant suspension has put programme under severe strain and restricts access to new patients
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Jub Jub, accused of rape after offensive interview, now faces more rape claims Lifestyle
  2. Eyes on the pies: We rank Christmas mince pies from major supermarkets Food
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | December 5 to 11 2021 Lifestyle
  4. Which store has the best Christmas cake? We put them to the test Food
  5. Opulence, glamour are the order of the day at trendy new eatery Zioux Food

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant