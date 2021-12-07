FREE TO READ | Healthy Times magazine

In this issue of Healthy Times, we share information and comment about why normalising mental health issues can no longer be ignored, why awareness around blood donation and non-invasive donor testing for bone marrow disease is critical, and how innovations such as telemedicine are helping patients manage diabetes differently.

The overwhelming consideration for our health today, if we are to take any learning away from the Covid-19 epidemic, is that we should not wait to prioritise and educate ourselves around what it means to live a healthy life. ​Swapping out junk food for healthy options can combat the obesity and chronic disease causation battle. And as shedding weight through crash dieting is bad for your heart, we offer some alternative approaches.

We also focus on the seasonal effects on allergies and skincare, with tips from experts on what to keep in mind to mitigate those.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):