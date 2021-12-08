'My soul is broken' because of Ghislaine Maxwell, accuser tells court

A woman whose accusations underlie the criminal sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that she felt “broken” after the British socialite fondled her about the time she was giving nude massages to Jeffrey Epstein at age 14.

The woman, identified as Carolyn, said Maxwell would sometimes call her to schedule massages for the financier, when Epstein would touch her breasts and buttocks. He would then masturbate until he ejaculated, she said.

“I was fully nude and she came in and she felt my boobs and my hips and my buttocks and said that ... I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends,” Carolyn, who chose not to reveal her last name, told jurors in Manhattan federal court.

Carolyn, now in her mid-30s testified that when she was 14, she had told Maxwell her age at Epstein's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Carolyn is the third woman to have testified that she was abused by Epstein at Maxwell's trial, which appears to be going faster than expected.