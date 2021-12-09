‘My heart swells with gratitude and pride’ — Zozibini Tunzi celebrates Miss Universe anniversary

SA beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi on Wednesday celebrated the second anniversary of her crowning as Miss Universe in 2019.

She said the moment reminded her of her purpose and the impact she has always wanted to have on those around her.

Zozi’s win was monumental for black women in and out of SA, who said her crowning on a global stage made them feel seen and represented.

“My heart swells with gratitude and pride whenever people from different spheres of life tell me that this win moved or touched their lives in some way because that is exactly what I hoped it would do,” she said in a post.

One of the bold statements that resonated with black women globally was Zozi’s haircut that had never been seen on a Miss Universe stage. Even more so was her message of empowerment about changing the narrative and beauty stereotypes.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful, and I think that it is time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine,” she said to the delight of thousands of supporters.

In her recent post, Zozi said more work was required to change the stereotypes around beauty.

“A lot of work still needs to be done, but I want to take a moment to thank those who came before us, those who are with us and the future generation for all the work that they have done and will continue to do in breaking these barriers. We belong in every space we imagine ourselves in.”

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and shut down of events saw Zozi become the longest-serving Miss Universe in history. She spent her reign in the US where she carried out her duties for more than a year.