Shudufhadzo Musida lets us in on the significance of her Miss World gown
Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has shared the significance of her Miss World Top Model competition gown.
Musida's fitted red gown has a beaded top that resembles the details in the “Buhle” crown worn by reigning winners in the Miss SA pageant.
Miss World contestants wore their different national gowns to showcase local designs from their respective countries.
Musida shared on Instagram that the “Buhle” crown represented passion, purpose, responsibility and purpose.
“When we started discussing ideas around what I wanted my designer of the World gown to be I knew that I wanted to incorporate one specific thing ... 'Buhle'. The Miss SA crown that I wore with so much pride and with an immense sense of responsibility knowing what the crown represented, not only to myself but also for so many young girls who see the crown for what it truly means,” she shared on Instagram.
Musida also thanked designer Warrick Gautier for bringing her vision to life.
“Thank you Warrick for making this dream come true, I’m so proud to wear this garment proudly made in SA with so much love and dedication from you and your team of artisans,” she wrote.
Musida will compete for the crown on December 16.
According to the Sunday Times, the “Buhle” crown was inspired by uBuhle bethingo lenkosazana (the beauty of the rainbow), and created by American Swiss in collaboration with world-renowned jewellery designer Johan Louw of Uwe Koetter.
It is valued at R500,000.
