Shudufhadzo Musida lets us in on the significance of her Miss World gown

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has shared the significance of her Miss World Top Model competition gown.

Musida's fitted red gown has a beaded top that resembles the details in the “Buhle” crown worn by reigning winners in the Miss SA pageant.

Miss World contestants wore their different national gowns to showcase local designs from their respective countries.

Musida shared on Instagram that the “Buhle” crown represented passion, purpose, responsibility and purpose.

“When we started discussing ideas around what I wanted my designer of the World gown to be I knew that I wanted to incorporate one specific thing ... 'Buhle'. The Miss SA crown that I wore with so much pride and with an immense sense of responsibility knowing what the crown represented, not only to myself but also for so many young girls who see the crown for what it truly means,” she shared on Instagram.