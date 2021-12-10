Lifestyle

Charlene wishes twins a happy seventh birthday as she continues recovering

Princess is recovering from fatigue at an undisclosed location

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
10 December 2021 - 13:23
Princess Charlene of Monaco has wished her children a happy seventh birthday. File photo.
Princess Charlene of Monaco has wished her children a happy seventh birthday. File photo.
Image: SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco has wished her twin daughter and son a happy seventh birthday as she continues her recovery at an undisclosed treatment facility.

The loving mother took to Instagram on Friday to wish Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella a happy birthday with a sweet snap of the duo with their birthday cake and a short message next to it.

“Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I’m truly blessed. Love mom,” the message read. 

Charlene also shared the picture in her story.

Last month the palace of Monaco released a statement saying the former Olympic swimmer would not take part in public duties while she convalesces at an undisclosed location from an illness that saw her hospitalised in SA. 

This shortly after she returned from SA after a 10-month stay that saw her miss her 10th wedding anniversary.

“Their serene highnesses have both decided a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health.

“Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the princess is convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue,” the statement said. 

Her husband of 10 years, Prince Albert, told People : “It’s not cancer-related. It’s not a personal relationship issue. If you want to discuss another speculation, it isn’t related to plastic surgery or facial work.”

– Additional reporting by Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Being a princess is not all it's cracked up to be

Charlene, Meghan, Latifa, Diana and Japan's Mako ... all modern-day royals who made a break for it.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Princess Charlene not in Monaco as she recovers at an undisclosed location

Prince Albert says Charlene is better but needs "rest and peace"
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

'We miss you mommy' - Monaco princess' children send love to convalescing mum

"We miss you mommy," Princess Gabriella, 6, wrote in her drawing with two large red hearts. Her twin brother, Hereditary Prince Jacques, told ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Is it safe for HIV-positive people to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Health & Sex
  2. Eyes on the pies: We rank Christmas mince pies from major supermarkets Food
  3. How to prepare a tasty whole fish on the braai Food
  4. Shudufhadzo Musida lets us in on the significance of her Miss World gown Lifestyle
  5. Five brilliant gifts for those who love the great outdoors Travel

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament