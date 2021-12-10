Charlene wishes twins a happy seventh birthday as she continues recovering

Princess Charlene of Monaco has wished her twin daughter and son a happy seventh birthday as she continues her recovery at an undisclosed treatment facility.

The loving mother took to Instagram on Friday to wish Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella a happy birthday with a sweet snap of the duo with their birthday cake and a short message next to it.

“Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I’m truly blessed. Love mom,” the message read.

Charlene also shared the picture in her story.